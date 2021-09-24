Polish protesters warn that health care crisis is looming VANESSA GERA, Associated Press Sep. 24, 2021 Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 2:46 a.m.
1 of4 Health care workers staff a protest camp in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021. Doctors, nurses and other health care workers have been camping out in front of the Polish prime minister's offices for nearly two weeks to protest their working conditions and demand higher wages. Poland has the lowest number of working doctors to its population in the 27-nation European Union, and its nurses are also stretched thin. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Health care workers staff a protest camp in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021. Doctors, nurses and other health care workers have been camping out in front of the Polish prime minister's offices for nearly two weeks to protest their working conditions and demand higher wages. Poland has the lowest number of working doctors to its population in the 27-nation European Union, and its nurses are also stretched thin. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 X-rays hang in a tent that is part of a protest camp in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021. Doctors, nurses and other health care workers have been camping out in front of the Polish prime minister's offices for nearly two weeks to protest their working conditions and demand higher wages. Poland has the lowest number of working doctors to its population in the 27-nation European Union, and its nurses are also stretched thin. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — When a priest arrives at a hospital in Chorzow to perform the last rites, nurse Mariusz Strug can see the fear in dying patients' eyes. “After the sacrament, they knew what was happening,” he said.
But there have been no psychologists available to offer any consolation to the patients. Strug and another nurse would try to offer some kind words, but they were strained to the limit caring for 60 patients in their COVID-19 ward.