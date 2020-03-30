Polis: Rate of virus spread slows with eatery, bar closures

DENVER (AP) — The spread of coronavirus cases in Colorado has slowed following the closure of bars and restaurants, Gov. Jared Polis said Monday as he urged people to continue to stay at home as much as possible until the outbreak is brought under control.

Before bars and restaurants were ordered closed March 16, the number of coronavirus patients was doubling about every two days, but the doubling time has now slowed to about five days, Polis said. The impact of the statewide stay at home order he issued last week will not be seen until mid-April, he said.

As of midday Monday, 2,627 cases have been confirmed in Colorado and 51 people have died, Polis said.

Polis said people should get outside close to home but not treat the shutdown in normal business to slow the spread of the virus as a “vacation" to venture farther. He quoted a Bible verse from Corinthians on the importance of faith, hope and love in asking Colorado residents to keep themselves and others safe and also in checking on neighbors who might need help and staying in touch with friends and family remotely.

“Love one another. Love yourself and make sure we are reaching out more than ever," he said.