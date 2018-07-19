Police take down immigration protest camp in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police have taken down a downtown encampment set up by a group protesting federal immigration enforcement and family separations.

The group Occupy ICE had set up tents and had been staying overnight on a street corner outside a federal building since July 2.

Courier Journal reports no arrests were made but officers tore down tents and set up barricades. Police say the protest was out of compliance with state law and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Police say the protesters were given a 15-minute warning at 6 a.m. Thursday to come into compliance.

In a statement, the protest group accused Mayor Greg Fischer and police officials of not caring about the treatment of the immigrant community. They say police "raided" the camp and took their property as protesters slept.

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com