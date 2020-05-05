Police: suspect in Chandler assault now facing murder charge

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly man in Chandler now is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder after the victim died, police said Tuesday.

They said 21-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan has been booked into a Phoenix jail and also is facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault, theft of means of transportation and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

It was unclear Tuesday if Sullivan has a lawyer yet.

Police said the victim — whose name and age haven’t been released — was assaulted at the gas pumps of a Chandler convenience store in the early morning hours of April and his car was stolen.

Sullivan was later stopped south of Phoenix while driving the stolen car and arrested by Gila River Indian Community police and booked into the Sacaton jail.

Police said the elderly man who was assaulted and robbed died from his injuries on April 19.

An autopsy showed he died from blunt force trauma.