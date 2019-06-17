Police superintendent out of hospital after clot treated

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has been released from the hospital after being admitted when doctors found a small blood clot in his lung.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Johnson left Rush University Medical Center on Monday and went to his office to meet with the department's command staff.

When Johnson was admitted to the hospital on Friday, Guglielmi said the blood clot was found during a stress test. The clot was to be treated with medication and rest, and it was initially believed Johnson would only spend a night in the hospital.

The 58-year-old Johnson underwent kidney transplant surgery in August 2017. His son Daniel, now an officer in the Gresham District on Chicago's South Side, was the donor.