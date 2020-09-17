Police shoot man in Grants Pass

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Grants Pass police shot a man Wednesday who was in critical condition at a hospital, authorities said.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said several of its officers fired at Jonny James Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a home that was under construction where James had challenged a man, resulting in a scuffle, police said.

James then fled into a nearby yard and made statements about harming himself while trying to stab himself with a gardening tool, according to police. According to police, despite officers' attempts to deescalate the situation, three officers fired their weapons at James as he “rushed” them with the garden tool. Another officer shot what police described as less lethal bean bag rounds at him, police said.

Police said the officers then went to his aid and James was taken to a hospital. Police said he appeared to be holding a weeder tool at the time.

News outlets report the Josephine County Major Crimes team is investigating.