Police seek suspects in customer attack over social distance

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The Aurora Police Department has announced Wednesday that officers are searching for three people suspected of violently attacking a woman in Target after the shopper asked the group to grant her more social distance.

A man and two women bumped into the female shopper inside the Target in Aurora on May 8 before the shopper then asked the group to give her more space, The Aurora Sentinel reported.

The group began accosting the shopper and threw a box of tissues at her head before continuing to beat her, investigators said. The shopper suffered multiple broken bones.

All three suspects, believed to be in their late teens to late 20s, were captured on surveillance footage leaving the store in a dark red SUV, authorities said.

Police have encouraged anyone with any information to contact local authorities.

Social distancing guidelines have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.