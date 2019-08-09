Police seek public’s help in burglary case

WESTPORT — Westport police are seeking the public’s help in identifying potential suspects in an ongoing burglary investigation.

The investigation is in connection to a residential burglary that occurred in the early afternoon on Aug. 7, police said. It is believed suspects may have approached other homes prior to committing this crime.

Detectives are seeking to speak with residents living in the areas surrounding Bayberry Lane near Easton Road or near Meeker Road who have homes outfitted with a “ring” type doorbell camera or external video surveillance.

Residents with this type of equipment are asked to contact Detective Restieri at 203-341-6025 or the Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.

