Westport police seek help in burglary investigation

Still photos from an alleged residential burglary that occurred on Wednesday Oct. 1, 2019 in Westport. Westport Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

WESTPORT — Westport police are seeking the public’s help in an ongoing burglary investigation.

The investigation is in connection to a residential burglary that occurred at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Photos of three suspects were captured by the victim’s surveillance system, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects. According to police, it is believed the suspects may have approached other homes in the area or have been monitoring this neighborhood prior to committing the crime.

Detectives are seeking to speak with any residents living in the surrounding area of Turkey Hill Road South between Clapboard Hill Road and Hillandale Road whose home might be outfitted with a “Ring” type doorbell camera or other external video surveillance.

Residents can contact Detective DelVecchio at 203-341-6039 or the Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.