Police say teen accidentally killed himself with handgun

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a Des Moines teenager accidentally shot and killed himself.

The shooting occurred Monday when 17-year-old James Shorter moved the handgun while sitting in a car. He was hit in the neck when the gun fired. Police say Shorter died during surgery at Mercy Medical Center.

Police Sgt. Joe Frentress told The Des Moines Register that detectives have determined the shooting was an accident.

