Police say pedestrian killed by racing car in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car racing down the street early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 43rd and Main streets. Witnesses told police that two vehicles were racing southbound on Main Street, and one of the vehicles struck the victim as she crossed the street. The woman died at the scene.

The black Ford Focus that struck the woman left the scene of the crash. It was found abandoned several blocks away later Sunday morning.