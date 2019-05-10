Police say man injured after device explodes in California

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man was injured after an object he was holding exploded near a Southern California restaurant.

Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus said authorities received a call Friday that a 59-year-old man suffered injuries to his hands and face from an explosion.

Radus says authorities evacuated nearby businesses in the city some 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles and later determined the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device. He says a second device was also found in the area.

Radus says police will seek to have the man criminally charged.

Radus declined to provide the man's name. He says the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.