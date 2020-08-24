Police say man in trailer park shot dead by neighbor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been arrested after police say she fatally shot her neighbor in his trailer.

Las Vegas police responded Sunday around 6 p.m. to Riviera Mobile Home Park to reports of gunfire.

They found the victim, who was in his 50s, in his trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They found the suspect, also in her 50s, in the trailer park's clubhouse.

Investigators say it appears she went into the victim's trailer and shot him several times in a master bedroom.

It was the second deadly shooting police in Las Vegas responded to Sunday after teenager was shot dead.