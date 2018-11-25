Police say man hurt, dog killed when struck in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a man was critically hurt and his dog killed when they were struck by a car sent careening out of control after an accident.

Las Vegas Metro Police say the accident happened Saturday afternoon just east of downtown.

The man was standing on the sidewalk at an intersection when two cars collided, sending a Honda sedan onto the sidewalk.

The unidentified man in his 40s was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The man's dog was killed, and a passenger in the Honda was also injured.

The accident happened when a sedan traveling east on east Charleston Boulevard turned left into the path of the westbound Honda. Both drivers remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.