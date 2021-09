DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have arrested a 19-year-old man they say accidentally shot his 14-year-old brother in the face with one of two handguns he had stolen.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, when officers were called to a home and found the younger teen with a gunshot wound to the face, television station WHO 13 reported. The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries to an eye that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.