Police say death of woman found on trail was a suicide

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — The death of a woman found unresponsive on a Connecticut hiking path has been ruled a suicide.

Police investigators tell the Journal Inquirer the state medical examiner made the determination last week following an autopsy.

The woman was found unresponsive at the base of a steep cliff on a Rails to Trails path in Valley Falls Park in Vernon on Aug. 7.

First responders performed CPR and the woman was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Police didn't release the woman's name but say she lived in Vernon. Police have not confirmed exactly how the woman died.

