Police say couple shot dead in car in Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a couple while they were sitting in their car.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the shooting happened Wednesday around 12:30 a.m. in a residential area.

Sgt. Jon Scott says officers received multiple calls about gunfire and found the victims. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman died at a hospital.

Scott says investigators believe one of the victims, despite injury, was trying to drive for help. Their car had damage to its front end.

Police say the shooter was dressed in all black and fled on foot after the shooting.