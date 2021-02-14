Police say Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 3:29 p.m.
MINEOA, N.Y. (AP) — The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.
Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.