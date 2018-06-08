Police say N.Y. residents shoplifted at Main Street store









Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Davis Davis Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 2 of 3 Grant Grant Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 3 of 3 Brooklyn resident Rushane Dwyer was charged with fourth degree larceny, fifth degree larceny, possession of shoplifting device, and two counts of conspiracy in Westport on May 25. Brooklyn resident Rushane Dwyer was charged with fourth degree larceny, fifth degree larceny, possession of shoplifting device, and two counts of conspiracy in Westport on May 25. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Police say N.Y. residents shoplifted at Main Street store 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Police said three New York residents stole from a Main Street store.

On May 25, around 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Main Street business after an employee reported three individuals shoplifted from the store and then placed the stolen items outside in a parked car, police said.

The employee provided the license plate of the car and descriptions of the shoplifters. Police detectives surveilled the vehicle until the three suspects returned to the car. The suspects, identified as Camaleetha Davis and Sophia Grant, both residents of the Bronx, and Rushane Dwyer, of Brooklyn, each possessed devices used to remove security tags, police said. Davis and Dwyer also had magnetic devices, which are commonly used to remove security tags.

Officers recovered the stolen items and, while searching the car, recovered over $750 worth of merchandise stolen from another downtown retailer. Store employees at the second store said they saw the suspects in their store earlier, police said.

Davis, 36, Dwyer, 28, and Grant, 45, were taken into custody. Each was charged with fifth-degree larceny, possession of a shoplifting device and fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny. During the booking process, police recovered additional items of stolen clothing from Grant.

The suspects were released after posting $1,500 bond each and were scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 1.