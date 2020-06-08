Police say 2 killed in shooting at Joplin hookah lounge

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been killed and another arrested in a shooting at a Joplin hookah lounge in southwestern Missouri, police there said.

Officers were called to Bites N Pipes in Joplin around 11:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots, police said. Arriving officers found two people dead inside the lounge. Their names had not been released by Monday morning.

Police said a third person also suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

Police reported that one person was arrested, and investigators were trying to determine whether anyone else was involved. The person arrested was not immediately identified.

Autopsies of those killed have been ordered.

Police have not released details on what may have led to the shooting.