Police: safety reminders for Halloween

The Westport Parks and Recreation Department, The Downtown Merchants Association and Westport P.A.L. annual Halloween Parade in downtown Westport Conn. on Thursday October 26, 2017

WESTPORT — Trick-or-treaters will soon line the streets on Thursday, and the Westport Police have a number of suggestions to ensure safety for all.

“Parents or other responsible adults should accompany all elementary school-age children in their travels,” Police said in a press release on Monday. “Younger children should complete their rounds by 6:30 p.m., older ones by 8 p.m. Agree on a specific time when older youths are due home and plan a route with them in advance.”

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme care ad to allow for extra time to reach destinations. Drivers are asked to use the utmost caution when exiting driveways and police are urging all to not drink and drive.

Costumes should be easily visible and marked with reflectorized tape, police said, or flashlights should be carried at all times. Police said when choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric that could create a fall hazard.

“If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so they can see out of it,” police said.

Travel in small groups to increase safety, and children are encouraged to sty in their own neighborhoods where they are known.

“Children should only go to the houses where outside lights are on,” police said. “A darkened house is not prepared to receive them. The police department receives complaints annually regarding doorbells being rung, even though the lights are out.”

Residents are asked to use sidewalks whenever possible. Walk on the left side of the street facing traffic if sidewalks are not available, police siad. If possible, travel only in well-lit areas.

Children are asked to not eat treats until they return home and parents can inspect them. Anyone receiving treats suspected of having been tampered with should call the Westport Police Department or their local police department immediately.

Candles should not be used to illuminate pumpkins. Flashlights or glow-sticks will be much safer. Vandalism and acts of mischeief which threaten safety or property damage will not be tolerated, police said.

“With that, parents are urged to monitor their children’s activities not only on Halloween night, but also on Wednesday, October 30, the traditional ‘Mischief Night,’” police said.

Police will hae extra evening patrols on both “Mischief Night” and Halloween. These patrols will concentrate on increasing motorist’ awareness to drive carefully and watch for children along the roadways, police said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com