Police rescue man who fell off Jet Ski in Hudson River

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. (AP) — Westchester County police say officers rescued a man who fell off his Jet Ski and drifted in the Hudson River for 45 minutes.

Marine unit officers were patrolling the Hudson at around 4 p.m. Friday when they spotted an unattended Jet Ski off Croton-on-Hudson. They began a search of the area and asked for assistance from the county police aviation unit.

The marine officers spotted a man down river from where the personal watercraft had been found about 30 minutes later. Police say the man was wearing a life vest but was struggling and extremely fatigued.

Officers hoisted the man aboard their boat and provided initial medical care. The man told the officers he had fallen off the watercraft in rough waters and had been adrift for 45 minutes.