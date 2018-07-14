Police rescue man after kayak overturns on Long Island

RONKONOMA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say they rescued a man whose kayak overturned in Lake Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN'-kuh-muh) on Long Island.

Suffolk County police officers responded to a 911 call about an overturned kayak in the lake at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

Three officers and a Town of Islip lifeguard swam out to the kayaker, 56-year-old Eric Jerome.

Police say Jerome was about 300 yards (275 meters) off shore and unable to free his foot from the kayak.

Jerome was brought back to shore and evaluated by the Ronkonkoma fire department. He declined further medical attention.