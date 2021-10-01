Police report says candidate was sideswiped in fatal crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A candidate for governor driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was sideswiped by a motorcyclist in a July nighttime crash that left the motorcyclist dead and the candidate traveling another 5 miles with the motorcycle lodged on his car, according to a new police report.
The Pennsylvania State Police have said little publicly about the July 21 crash just before 10 p.m. in an unlit stretch of the turnpike involving Charlie Gerow, the Republican candidate, and motorcyclist Logan Abbott.