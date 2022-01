DOWAGIAC, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two southwest Michigan women who died last week when their car caught fire after apparently getting stuck in heavy snowfall.

Electra May Sutfin, 27, of Galien, and Chloe Clink, 28, of Dowagiac died early on Jan. 7 south of Dowagiac, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.