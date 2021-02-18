Police rampage targets striking railway workers in Myanmar Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 3:13 a.m.
1 of23 Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less
3 of23 Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less
4 of23 Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less 5 of23
6 of23 Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less
7 of23 Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less
9 of23 Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less 10 of23
11 of23 Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less
12 of23 Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less
13 of23 Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Police stand guard as demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung & Mayor Ye Lwin outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Police stand guard as demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Demonstrators protest against the military junta's arrest and chagrining of National League for Democracy party lawmakers, Mandalay region Chief Minister Zaw Myint Maung and Mayor Ye Lwin, outside Aung Myay Thar Zan Township court in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, Wednesday, in one of largest protests yet of a coup, despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. STR/AP Show More Show Less
18 of23 Demonstrators hold pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city. STR/AP Show More Show Less
19 of23 Demonstrators hold pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city. STR/AP Show More Show Less 20 of23
21 of23 Demonstrators on motorbikes flashe the three-fingered salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city. STR/AP Show More Show Less
22 of23 Demonstrators display placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city. STR/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the country’s second biggest city.
The police rampage in a Mandalay neighborhood where state railway workers are housed showed the conflict between protesters and the new military government is increasingly focused on the businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.