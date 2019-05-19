Police officer helps residents escape burning house

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a patrol officer helped residents escape from a burning house.

Shelton police say Officer Michael Kichar was on his way to work Sunday morning when he saw smoke coming from the house.

Kichar called 911 and then woke up the residents and helped them and the family dog escape. No one was injured but the fire spread quickly and gutted the home.

It took firefighters from two other neighboring towns to help control the blaze. The town fire marshal is now investigating.

The Hartford Courant reports the five-bedroom house was built in 1960.