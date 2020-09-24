Police make arrests in 2017 central Missouri fatal shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in central Missouri have announced the arrests of two men suspected in the 2017 shooting death of a Jefferson City man.

Robert Farrow, 27, was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on a Missouri warrant charging him with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and a weapons count, police said Thursday in a news release. Devon Skinner, 25, was arrested in St. Louis on suspicion of the same counts in the May 2017 killing of 23-year-old Taveeon Fowler, police said.

Both men were arrested within the last week, and arrangements are being made to extradite both back to Cole County, police said.

A third man, 30-year-old Dana Day Jr., of Jefferson City, was charged in the case last year, police said.