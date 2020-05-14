Police launch investigation into suspicious death in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The death of a Utah woman was deemed suspicious after her body was found near a river in Ogden, authorities said.

The Weber County sheriff's office said deputies and paramedics responded to a call around 6 p.m. Tuesday about a body west of the Alaskan Inn, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City, the Standard-Examiner reported.

Further details about the woman, including her age and how long she was dead, were not immediately released.

“We are following up on several leads,” Lt. Cortney Ryan said.

Divers searched the river for evidence and investigators remained at the scene through Wednesday, he said.

Police have urged anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact authorities.