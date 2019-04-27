Police join forces on speed crackdown in southern Nevada

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Several police agencies are collaborating to enforce speed limits in southern Nevada this weekend in connection with an expected large influx of motorcycle enthusiasts in the Laughlin area.

Boulder police say they are working with the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department to increase patrols on U.S. 95 between I-11 and Searchlight.

The Boulder Police Department's announcement of the enforcement effort says police last year responded to one fatal accident during the Laughlin River Run and made numerous stops for speeds in excess of 100 mph (161 kph).

The department says this weekend's effort is part of "Joining Forces," a multi-agency statewide speed enforcement program.

Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea says high speed can aggravate hazards such as potholes, road debris and wildlife.