Police investigate weekend homicide in Topeka neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a weekend homicide in Topeka.

Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith says officers were called around 5:45 a.m. Saturday to a central Topeka neighborhood, where they found a person had been shot to death, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

No other details were immediately released, including the name of the victim.