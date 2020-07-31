Police investigate suspicious death behind Brattleboro motel

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Police on Friday were investigating the death of a man found behind a motel in Brattleboro after police received calls about a fight or disturbance behind the Econo Lodge.

Police received multiple calls at about 5:45 a.m. and while they were responding they received another call that a man was on the ground and unresponsive, Capt. Mark Carignan told the Brattleboro Reformer

Rescue crews were called in and performed CPR but the man could not be resuscitated and was declared dead at the scene, Carignan said. A man was detained and removed from the scene, he said. His name was not released.

The people involved were from Vermont, according to Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver. In mid-July, a construction worker from Mississippi was charged with shooting a fellow worker in the motel's parking lot.