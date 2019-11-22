Westport police investigate theft from fur store

WESTPORT — Police are investigating a shoplifting incident that took place on Friday morning in which several fur coats were stolen.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to Albe Furs on Post Road East on report of a theft in progress. According to police, three male suspects entered the business, grabbed several fur coats from displays and fled toward a waiting vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspects, as well as the car’s license place number, but officers were unable to locate them during a search of the area.

The suspects made off with more than $11,000, which includes at least two fur coats, police said. However, the victim is conducting an inventory of merchandise and believes these total loss may be higher, according to the report.

After learning of Friday’s incident, another local business contacted police to report they believed the same suspects were in their store the day before inquiring about fur coats, but nothing was taken at the time.

The investigation is ongoing. Any business which believes it may have been recently visited by the suspects, or anyone with additional information, is asked to contact the Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.

