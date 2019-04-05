Police in New Hampshire searching for couple with dementia

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have enlisted the help of neighboring states in their search for a husband and wife who both have dementia.

Bedford police said 79-year-old Norman Lepine and 77-year-old Shirley Lepine were last seen traveling together on Interstate 90 in the area of Waterloo, New York, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday by New York State Police. That happened before the release of a report that they were missing.

Police said Norman Lepine, who was driving a 2018 white Audi A8, may be in need of medical attention. They were last seen by their daughter at their Bedford home Wednesday afternoon. The Levines planned to drive to a restaurant in Tamworth, New Hampshire, afterward. Police don't believe they reached the restaurant, or returned home.

They don't own a cellphone.

Police in Massachusetts and Vermont also were notified.