Police identify Westporter found dead along shoreline





WESTPORT — Police have identified a man found dead along the shoreline of the Long Island Sound as a 60-year-old town resident.

Gregory Garoffolo, 60, of Westport was found at 8:40 a.m. Friday, when a resident contacted police to report a body had washed up on the shore of Harbor Road.

Investigators learned Garoffolo’s vehicle had been located on the Interstate 95 Saugatuck River overpass during the early morning hours of May 4 and was subsequently towed by State Police. According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, he sustained injuries consistent with a fall and drowning. Garoffolo’s death is not being treated as suspicious, according to police.

“He suffered injuries consistent with a fall followed by a drowning,” Westport Police Lt. Jillian Cabana said Monday, before Garoffolo’s name was released. “There’s some elderly family involved.”

Foul play is not suspected, Cabana said Friday.

“A kid, maybe in his 20s, was jogging and found the man. ... He told me that it appeared to be an elderly man and he was face down in the mud,” a neighbor, who declined to give his name, told Hearst Connecticut Media on Friday.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the call and closed a portion of Harbor Road for the following three hours. The shore off Harbor Road where the body was found is a few hundred feet from the Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club and across the harbor from Longshore Park.