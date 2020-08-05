Police have identified man found dead in Grand Island yard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police in Grand Island have identified a man whose body was found lying in a front yard this week.

The body of Devlin Kenney, 37, was discovered Tuesday morning, the Grand Island Independent reported. After some investigation, police determined Kenney had been assaulted and have ruled his death a homicide.

Police Capt. Dean Elliott said officers were called to the yard after a neighbor looked out the window around 7 a.m. and spotted the man lying on the ground.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Police have said Kenney didn't live at the home where his body was found, but was likely assaulted there. He pprobably died an hour or two before officers’ arrival, police said.