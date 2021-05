SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in the southwestern Missouri city of Springfield are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was discovered during a welfare check.

Officers were sent around 12:30 a.m. Monday to a home to check on the well-being of a person there, Springfield police said in a news release. Arriving officers found James Kenney, 41, of Springfield, dead on the property. Police said he had suffered gunshot wounds.