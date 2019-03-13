Police find cache of weapons under floor of vacant building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in New Haven say they discovered a cache of weapons underneath the floor of a vacant clock factory.

Police said Monday that they discovered a handgun, sawed-off shotgun and three rifles including an AK-47 rifle. Police Capt. Anthony Duff says the weapons will be held for further investigation.

Authorities say the weapons were found in the basement of the former New Haven Clock Co. factory, which is under construction.

Anyone with information about the weapons is asked to contact police.