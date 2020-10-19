Police fatally shoot man after campground dispute, car chase

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man who reportedly set fire to a tent at a central Ohio campground and fired shots at people there was shot and killed by police after he led officers on a brief vehicle chase.

Police responded to the Mohican Reservation Campground in Loudonville around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, after a woman there called 911 to report a domestic dispute. The man allegedly involved in the dispute left the campground as police arrived, and officers were told he may have had a child with him.

Two officers began pursuing the man's vehicle, and he soon drove over a spike strip that flattened two of his tires. The man eventually stopped driving a short time later, and he was seen holding a handgun as he got out of the vehicle.

Shots were soon fired, and the man was struck at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name has not been released.

No officers were wounded, and no other injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities have not said what spurred the domestic dispute or if the man did have a child with him when the shooting occurred.