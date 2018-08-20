Police continue search for father and son swept down river

CUDDEBACKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Rescue crews in upstate New York have resumed the search for a 9-year-old boy and his 46-year-old father after they were swept down the Neversink River over the weekend.

New York State Police say they resumed the search early Monday after suspending their search Sunday night in Cuddebackville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of New York City. Police would not release the names of the father and son, but confirmed the family was from the New York City area.

They were last seen near a campground when their raft overturned Saturday morning and they were swept away.