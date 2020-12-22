Police chief asks community to help amid high homicide rates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The police chief of Alabama’s capital city is asking the community and the city's apartment complexes to help tackle the most violent year the city has seen since at least the early 1970s.

“Enough is enough,” Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said during a Monday news conference, two days after the city’s homicide count for the year reached 63. It has been the deadliest year Montgomery has endured for nearly five decades, according to figures from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.