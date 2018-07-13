Police cadet credited with saving 2 girls from river

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A police cadet is being credited with rescuing two young girls from a river in Port Huron.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports Friday that Joseph Holzberger was working a fireworks detail Thursday night when he heard calls for help from the St. Clair River.

Port Huron police said in a statement that the girls -- ages 9 and 13 -- had been on a sandbar but were being swept into deeper water by the river's current when Holzberger swam out and pulled them to safety.

Their parents initially were not at the location, but arrived later. Police said Child Protective Services were notified.

