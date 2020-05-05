Police break up several large groups; FBI joins fraud probe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police responded to 45 calls last weekend about people gathering in large groups that weren't in compliance with state social distancing guidelines, about four times more than previous weekends, city Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said.

The good weather brought people out, he said.

“There were a couple basketball games that were going on, a soccer game at Merino Park that was going on and other large groups throughout the city,” he told The Providence Journal.

Police had been responding to 10 to 12 calls for dispersal in previous weekends, he said.

People were cooperative and police did not issue any fines last weekend, he said.

Paré said police have not issued any penalties to individuals for violating city regulations related to the state of emergency declared during the coronavirus pandemic.

___

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD

The FBI has joined an investigation into possible unemployment fraud in Rhode Island.

The FBI as well as several other federal and state agencies are investigating allegations of fraud involving stimulus unemployment benefits administered by the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, an FBI spokeswoman told WJAR-TV.

The station reported last week that several Rhode Islanders who are still working said unemployment benefit applications had been filed using their name and personal information.