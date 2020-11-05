Police arrest 8 during small protest in Denver

DENVER (AP) — Eight people were arrested during a small protest in Denver on Wednesday night, police said.

The arrested, all men and women in their 20s, were mostly accused of disobeying lawful orders but one was accused of having a prohibited weapon and another of assaulting a police officer, according to arrest information released Thursday. Police said they recovered a handgun, a knife, a hammer and bear spray.

About 100 people marched down Colfax Avenue toward the state Capitol, holding banners like “Death to Fascism And the Liberalism That Enables It” as a number of police dressed in riot gear monitored them.

A fire was set in an overturned dumpster and broken windows and graffiti were reported during the demonstration, police said.

Police dispersed the crowd after the fire and officers using tear gas and pepper balls to push people back, The Denver Post reported.