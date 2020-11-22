Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

In this image taken from video provided by WISN-TV, emergency crews place two people in waiting ambulances at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. A police dispatcher says officers are responding to "a very active situation" at the suburban Milwaukee mall. The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details. Witnesses told WISN-TV that they heard what they believed were eight to 12 shots.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people, authorities said Sunday.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the shooting happened during a dispute Friday afternoon between two groups. He said four “innocent bystanders" suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other other people.

“We do know there was some sort of altercation, and that’s when the bullets started flying,” Weber said during a press conference Sunday.

The name of the suspect has not been released, and authorities didn’t announce charges Sunday. Investigators say they have recovered a firearm.

The mall was closed Saturday, and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday, police said.