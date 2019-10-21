Police: Woman steals from Westport store, floods holding cell

WESTPORT — A New Haven woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing from a local store and later using a blanket to flood her holding cell.

On Aug. 10 at 2:12 p.m., Westport officers responded to Urban Outfitters on Post Road East for a shoplifting complaint. Responding officers were advised by staff that $1,157 in merchandise was stolen one to two hours prior to contacting police.

According to police, the store’s staff had spoken with a neighboring business whose surveillance cameras captured images of the two suspects, as well as the vehicle they left in.

Police identified 31-year-old Jazmyn Brock as a suspect in the incident and an arrest warrant was granted. On Oct. 19, New Haven police contacted the Westport Police Department reporting Brock was in custody for the warrant.

Brock was charged with fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny in. She was unable to post $10,000 bond.

Police said during the booking process, Brock became belligerent and uncooperative, which ultimately led to officers attempting to restrain Brock. She allegedly became physically combative and actively resisted officers. She was additionally charged with assault on a public safety worker and interfering with an officer, which carried an additional $5,000 bond.

Bond for the additional charges was set at $5,000, which she was unable to post.

While secured in a holding cell on Oct. 21 at 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the area due to flooding. Police said they witnessed Brock take a blanket provided to her by officers and stuff it into the toilet. This ultimately caused it to overflow and flood the room and hallway outside the door, police said.

Brock was then transferred to another cell and additionally charged with third-degree criminal mischief. Bond for this charge was set at $1,000.

Brock was unable to post any of these bonds and was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Oct. 21 for arraignment.

