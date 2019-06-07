Police: Woman spit in face of medical worker

WESTPORT — A 36-year-old Bridgeport woman was arrested after spitting into the face of a medical facility employee, police said.

On April 10, Westport officers were dispatched to a medical facility in town on report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned Elsa Gomes allegedly spit in the face of an employee. An arrest warrant application was then submitted for Gomes.

On June 6, at 10:30 a.m., Westport officers responded to Troop G of the State Police where Gomes was being detained on the outstanding warrant. She was transported to Westport police headquarters and charged with assault on public safety/emergency medical personnel.

Gomes was released on a written promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 20.

