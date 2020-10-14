Police: Woman shoots detained man sitting in police cruiser

CRAMERTON, N.C. (AP) — A woman shot and wounded a man while he was sitting in the back seat of a North Carolina city police cruiser, authorities said.

The man was hospitalized but didn't suffer life-threatening wounds, news outlets reported.

Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey said Cramerton police were called to an apartment complex around 12:15 p.m. regarding a domestic argument involving two men and a gun.

Cramerton Police Chief Brad Adams said officers detained one of the men in the back seat, although he wasn't in custody for a crime.

Adams said a woman later stuck a gun through the back seat window and shot the man in the hand and chest.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately released nor were the names of those involved.

Ramey said authorities weren't sure whether the man and woman knew each other.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.