Police: Woman pickpocketed Westport restaurant server

WESTPORT — A 27-year-old Bridgeport woman went to a Westport restaurant and left with more than takeout, according to police.

Westport police said that Jaquisha Bridgeforth dined at a local restaurant back on March 14 when she allegedly stole a wallet out of an employee’s pocket.

Video surveillance footage showed Bridgeforth taking the wallet, stealing its contents and then disposing of the evidence in a nearby garbage outside the restaurant, police said.

After reviewing the footage, police were able to identify Bridgeforth and a warrant was granted for her arrest. Bridgeforth was later taken into custody as she attended Norwalk Court on unrelated charges.

Bridgeforth was charged with sixth-degree larceny, and she was held on $5,000 bond.