Police: Woman accosted on Metro-North train

WESTPORT — Police say a woman was accosted on a westbound Metro-North train in Westport.

On June 7, the Metro-North police received report that a man touched a female passenger on her arm and leg on board the New Haven Line train, a Metro-North spokesperson said.

Westport police arrived at the scene and detained the suspect, who was pointed out by people on the train, and held him until the Metro-North police arrived to take over the investigation, Police Lt. Jillian Cabana said.

When Metro-North police arrived, they interviewed both parties and charged the suspect with breach of peace, the MTA spokesperson said. The suspect, identified as Lanard Turnage, is set to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 22, according to Norwalk’s Chief Clerk’s Office.